SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for a man who they said stole a vacuum cleaner from a grocery store.
Officers were called to the Meijer at 4200 Conestoga on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:41 p.m.
Police said a heavy set white man wearing a red, white, and blue Chicago Bears hat, dark colored hoodie, jeans, and white shoes showed a knife to employees while stealing a vacuum cleaner.
The suspect got into a black Hyundai Elantra and took off.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427.