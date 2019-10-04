URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is facing a lot of time behind bars if he is convicted of having more than a pound of cocaine in his home.
Darryl Nelson, 35, admitted the drugs were his, police said.
He was arraigned Thursday and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The News Gazette reports he faces 12 to 50 years if he is convicted.
Detectives with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task force and Drug Enforcement Administration agents issued a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Winding Lane and found about 24 ounces of cocaine.
The News Gazette spoke with Champaign Police Sgt. Dave Griffet who said it is worth about $69,000 on the street if sold at about $100 a gram.
During the search warrant police found 622 grams of suspected powder cocaine separated in 22 bags, one bag of suspected crack cocaine weighing just over 1 ounce, a container with several bags of suspected crack cocaine that weighed a total of 39 grams, a digital scale, and signs Nelson lived at the house.
Police said after they read Nelson his rights, he told officers he lived at the house, the drugs were his and that he sells $20 bags of cocaine or crack cocaine.
Nelson's bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court on Dec. 3.
The News Gazette reports Nelson was sentenced back in September of 2015 for having a gun in his home. Another charge accusing him of having more than 15 grams of cocaine was dismissed. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but received a sentence to boot camp, which he successfully completed in early 2016.
Back then, the News Gazette said he told the judge he was done with the street life and wanted to focus on taking care of his children. The judge warned him if he did not turn his life around he would end up back in prison or dead.
That conviction back in 2015 was Nelson's fifth felony conviction.