SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police arrested a man they said robbed the same Springfield gas station three times.
Manasse Rimtobaye, age 23, was arrested for three armed robberies at the Jiffi Stop store in the 2700 block of W. Washington.
Police said he came in at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday armed with a large knife and walked behind the cashier's counter. Police said he demanded money from employees.
When he walked out, two Springfield officers were waiting for him. They had been watching the business due to two previous robberies at the same store within the past few days.
The suspect dropped the knife and bag he was carrying, and officers were able to take him into custody.
The other armed robberies happened on Oct. 1 and Sept. 25. Police believe Rimtobaye is responsible for all three.