DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested Friday morning in Decatur after police said he stole a car, ran from police, tried to break into a home, and fired shots at officers.
Police said at 5:45 a.m. they learned a vehicle had been stolen in the 1000 block of W. Eldorado by a man who was acting erratically.
A short time later, the vehicle was found near the intersection of Cerro Gordo St. and Van Dyke St.
Police learned the suspect had ran towards homes on Cerro Gordo St.
A call then came in that a person was trying to break in the back door of a house in the 1000 block of W. Cerro Gordo.
Officers heard gunshots coming from the area of where the suspect was thought to be. When they approached the suspect, they said he fired multiple shots at the officers.
One Decatur Police Officer returned fire at the suspect.
They said the suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody.
Neither the officers nor the suspect were hit by the gunfire.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
The suspect was identified as Gregory W. Lewis, 47, of Springfield.
Lewis did have active warrants for his arrest.
The incident was captured on the officers body cameras.
