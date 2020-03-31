SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call Monday.
Michael Turner, 22, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.
Springfield police were called out for shots fired in the 1200 block of North 5th St.
Police said Turner was a back seat passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in reference to the shots fired. They said he had a stolen firearm on him.
Anyone with more information about the shots fired incident is asked to call police at 217.788.8311.