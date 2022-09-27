SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for armed violence, burglary, and weapons charges.
On September 25 just after midnight, Springfield Police responded to the 2000 block of South 1st Street for a report of someone inside a building where the fire alarm had been activated.
Police found Charles Pyles, 54, hiding inside of the building. He was found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and was taken into custody.
Officers also located a recreational vehicle which belonged to Pyles. A search of the vehicle turned up over 20 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Pyles was arrested for armed violence, burglary, criminal damage, possession of burglary tools, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon-no FOID (ineligible).
Pyles was transported to the Sangamon County Jail and remains in custody pending formal charges by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.
