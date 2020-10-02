MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested after police said he beat a man with a lamp post after finding the man fondling himself in front of his small children.
Police said Jesse Baird, 29, was arrested around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South 9th St. on a charge of aggravated battery.
Officers said he severely beat another man with a lamp post and his hands and feet.
They said he admitted to beating the other person after finding him fondling himself while in the presence of Baird’s small children.
The incident occurred within a bedroom of the Sunrise Apartment complex.
The man he is accused of beating is a 52-year-old from Gary, Indiana. He was taken by helicopter to Carle Hospital in critical condition. He has numerous blunt force trauma injuries to his head.
Baird was taken to the Coles County Jail.
