CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – After an in-depth investigation into a fatal traffic crash, Illinois State Police have made an arrest of a 21-year-old.
According to ISP, on June 12, 2022, District 10 Troopers handled a single vehicle crash on US Route 136 at Champaign County Road 2376E. As a result of the crash, Scott A. Boyne, a 34-year-old male of Rantoul, IL was pronounced deceased.
ISP DCI Special Agents later received information there was a secondary vehicle involved in the events leading up to the crash. Agents determined Boyne and another vehicle had been drag racing on US Route 136 prior to the crash.
During the drag race, the secondary vehicle contacted Boyne’s vehicle causing Boyne’s vehicle to leave the roadway.
On Wednesday, Police arrested the man identified as the second driver, Justin T. Shields, 21, of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
Shields is being held in the Champaign County Jail on a $10,000, 10% to apply bond.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.