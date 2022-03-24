URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois Police arrested a 32-year-old Champaign man for two incidents of public indecency.
Michael J. Campbell was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 300 block of West Washington Street, Champaign, following the investigation into two separate events on March 11 and March 14.
According to University Police, on March 11, a U. of I. student reported that she saw a man walk into a women’s restroom in the basement of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana. Thinking the man had mistakenly entered the wrong restroom, the student entered the restroom herself and encountered the man in the entryway.
The student told police she walked around him and entered a bathroom stall. When she exited the stall, she saw the man still in the restroom, now with his pants lowered and touching his genitals in an obscene manner.
She then proceeded to walk around him to exit the restroom and reported the incident to University Police.
Police say the second incident occurred on March 14, a U. of I. employee reported that he witnessed a man running naked near the Pollinatarium, 606 W. Windsor Road, Urbana.
When officers arrived, they found a partially clothed Campbell nearby. Officers noted that he matched the description of the suspect from the Krannert Center case.
Authorities say Campbell was issued a no-trespassing notice for all U. of I. property, meaning he could be arrested if he returned to campus after the March 14 incident.
A short time later, University Police showed a picture of Campbell to the victim in the Krannert Center incident. The victim confirmed that Campbell was the man she saw in the Krannert Center bathroom.
Police report investigators questioned Campbell at his home on Tuesday, and following the interview, he was arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct.
Campbell was taken to the Champaign County Jail, and the no-trespass notice for campus property remains active.
Police are searching for anyone else who might have encountered Campbell. If anyone has information about these incidents or others that have not yet been reported, they are encouraged to contact University Police at 217-333-1216 or email police@illinois.edu.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your crime tip, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers, and conversations are not recorded.
Police remind, those arrested are presumed innocent until proved guilty, and formal charges may change as cases are adjudicated.
