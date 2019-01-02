DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of attacking another during a drug deal is behind bars.
Police say the victim was planning to buy 2 grams of cannabis from Brandon Burries, 19, on Oct. 25 at a West Grand Avenue address. A sworn statement says the attack happened as the two were on a porch, when the victim refused to hand over $10 unless Burries showed the marijuana first. Officers say Burries then began to punch and kick the man “in the face and body" and demanded all of his money before taking the $10 and running away.
Officers found Burries on Tuesday afternoon and arrested him.
Burries is also accused of stealing a $100 bill from a Decatur Discount customer on Dec. 19. Officers say he came up behind the person before 2 p.m., reached over their shoulder and took the money before running out.
The suspect is charged with burglary and theft from a person. He is behind bars with a total bond amount set at $9,000.