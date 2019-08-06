DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A home invasion suspect battered a man in his home, police said.
Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Brandon King, kicked down the door of the victim’s East Wood Street home on the early morning of July 4 and said their wife owed him money for drugs. King is accused of beating the man with his fists while he was in his bed.
Officers said they stopped King after finding him in a gray Cadillac and arrested him at 6:43 a.m. that morning.
King faces a home invasion charge in Macon County. His bail is set at $30,000.