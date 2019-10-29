CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.
Police were called to the Circle K in the 1500 block of N. Neil St. around 1:15 a.m.
Police said a man with a scarf over his face came in and tried to buy cigarettes.
When the clerk asked for his ID, the News Gazette reports he jumped over the counter, put his arm around her neck and stole money from the register.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police.