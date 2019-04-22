DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man attacked officers when they tried to arrest him at a grocery store.
Sworn statements say police responded on April 19 to Kroger, located at 3070 N. Water St., because 28-year-old Bradley Horges had called them saying he was upset with Kroger staff and wanted to speak with an officer. Officers say Horges refused to say what was wrong when they arrived.
Police then realized an active Macon County warrant was out for Horges. According to statements, Horges began yelling and repeatedly cursing in front of several dozen customers when he was confronted about it.
Horges started resisting arrest when police tried to take him into custody, statements say, then grabbed an officer’s face and scratched them on the forehead and back of the neck. He’s accused of then putting a second officer in a headlock and trying to take their stun gun.
Police say an officer was then able to use the stun gun on Horges. He was then arrested.
Horges is charged with aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer and disorderly conduct. His bond is set at $30,000 in Macon County.