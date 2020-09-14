SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were left injured after a man attacked them with a rake handle Sunday night, Springfield police said.
Seneca Sanders, 36, was arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail after the incident.
It happened in the 1000 block of E. Madison.
Police said a fight broke out between two men, Sanders and one of the victims.
They said Sanders grabbed a rake handle and hit the man. A woman tried to intervene and was also struck.
WAND News is waiting to learn more information, including the victims' conditions. This story will be updated when more becomes available.
