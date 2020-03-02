DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man battered a pregnant woman and reached for an officer’s gun when police responded, sworn statements said.
Police said they responded Saturday to the 1300 block of W. Lincoln Park Drive, where several people were involved in a fight. Charles Hill, 53, and 54-year-old Stacy Hill are accused of attacking the woman during this fight.
Stacy came up to the victim and punched her in the face, officers said, and Charles grabbed her by the throat and held her against a wall. Statements said the victim was seven months pregnant.
When police attempted to break up the fight, they said Charles grabbed an officer by the arm to prevent handcuffs from being placed on a woman. Police said a strong alcoholic beverage odor was coming from Charles, who ignored orders by officers to “get back”.
Charles continued to resist, police said, before an officer managed to perform a takedown. They said Charles put a hand on the officer’s gun as it was in the holster, causing the officer to yell “get off my gun”. Police said another officer used a stun gun on Charles, leading to his arrest.
Charles faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to a pregnant person and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Stacy’s preliminary charges include counts of battery and aggravated battery to a pregnant person.
Charles is held on bail set at $25,000, while Stacy’s bail is $10,000.