DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of battering a Richland Community College student, then resisting arrest and threatening a police officer.
At about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, several officers responded to the center core area of RCC for an officer struggling to arrest a suspect. That person, identified as 20-year-old Darwin L. Hackman, was eventually placed in handcuffs.
Police said Hackman had battered a male student at RCC before threatening that student with a pool stick. He's accused of then shoving a police officer before threatening them with the pool stick.
Hackman resisted arrested, officers said, leaving the officer with broken glasses.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery to a peace officer. His bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.