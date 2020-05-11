MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon police arrested a man they said beat a woman, held her at knife point, and monitored her phone so she couldn't call for help.
Aaron Conrad, 32, is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, unlawful restraint, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
The arrest happened Friday around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said Conrad hit a woman in the face, torso, and hands, and held a knife to her chest.
They said he had threatened the woman with physical harm if she tried to run away from the apartment and had been monitoring her phone calls to prevent her from calling police.
Police said when officers arrested Conrad, he struggled with them.
Conrad was taken to the Coles County Jail.
