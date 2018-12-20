DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man entered a school bus that had children on board two times and made threats, police say.
Officers say Traveon Hood, 25, boarded the bus after 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 when the driver stopped at Olive and Lowber streets in Decatur. He’s accused of ignoring orders from the driver to get off the bus and confronting students at the back. The driver escorted him off of the bus.
On Nov. 12, police say Hood got back on the bus at the same time and place. Police say the driver couldn’t get up with his seat belt on but put an arm out to block Hood. Officers say Hood threatened to hit a child who he claimed hit his family member.
A sworn statement says the driver closed the bus door on Hood when he left the bus, keeping him from getting back on.
Hood is facing a vehicular invasion charge. His bond in Macon County is set at $20,000.