MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect accused of stealing from several cars in the Mt. Zion area is in custody.
On Sunday night, Mt. Zion police said they heard from a witness who watched a man rummage around in a car that belongs to a friend. They asked what the suspect was doing and that person ran.
Officers said they then responded at 8:40 p.m. to a report of a suspect going through a bag in the Baltimore Avenue and West Main Street area, where they found Adam R. Hobb, 31. Hobb, who statements said matched the description the witness gave police, told officers he was walking to Lakeview Motel. Police said they caught up with Hobb as he walked in the opposite direction from the motel.
Hobb had a prescription bottle in his back jeans pocket, police said, which they learned was taken from a woman’s vehicle. It had pills of Alprazolam – a controlled substance - inside of it.
The suspect told officers he “f---ed up and got into a few cars” in an interview, statements said, and added that he entered two or three cars in total.
Hobb is charged with two counts of burglary and another charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 in Macon County.