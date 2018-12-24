SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police say a man was shot at after refusing to let a man steal his car.
Around 10:30 Sunday Dec. 23, Springfield PD responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of East Laurel. Officers found the victim, unharmed.
The victim says he was sitting in a vehicle with his 16-year-old daughter when a man dressed in all dark clothing approached the vehicle and demanded he get out of the vehicle and displayed a gun.
After the victim got out of the vehicle, he stood in front of the car to stop the man from leaving. The suspect then fired a shot at the man.
Police recovered the stolen vehicle early Monday. No arrests have been made and an investigation is still on-going.