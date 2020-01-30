DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police said they found a man with meth, heroin and marijuana after stopping a car in Decatur.
The stop happened at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 23, when police said a driver for a ride-sharing app was crossing the center line several times. At 22nd Street and Geddes Avenue, authorities pulled the vehicle over.
A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Adam D. Wisehart, 34. Police said they found six unused hypodermic syringes in his pocket, and a search of the rear of the vehicle led to officers discovering a small black case. In that case, sworn statements said authorities found 4.3 grams of meth, 2.9 grams of heroin and 2.2 grams of marijuana.
Wisehart told authorities he went to Champaign to buy drugs for him and his girlfriend to use, the statements added.
Officers said there were two warrants out for Wisehart from Logan County (DUI) and Champaign County (driving with a license suspended) at the time of his arrest. Police released him to Macon County Jail custody as further investigation remained pending.
Wisehart posted bail on Jan. 25, and police said he ended up in Decatur Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29 for overdosing on heroin.
Police arrested Wisehart in the lobby of the hospital after he received treatment for the overdose. He faces charges of meth delivery, possession of meth, possession of heroin and manufacture/delivery of heroin.
His bail is set at $150,000 in Macon County.