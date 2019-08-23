URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars and facing several charges after police said he shot at another person then barricaded himself in a hotel room Thursday night.
Urbana police responded to the 400 block of W. University Ave. around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a man shooting at another man in the parking lot of a hotel.
University of Illinois Police and Champaign County Sheriff's deputies assisted as they located a 54-year-old victim. That victim told them he and another man got into an argument before the other man started shooting. Officers said no one was hurt.
Officers were able to located other witnesses who reported seeing and hearing the gunshots. They told police they saw a man carrying a handgun in the parking lot of the hotel.
Authorities said they were able to identify the shooter as 50-year-old Tommie Valentine, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee and tried to make contact with him, but he refused to leave the hotel room.
Police then got a search warrant for the room Valentine, Jr. was in. METRO SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived on scene to assist.
At 1 a.m., METRO SWAT officers fired a chemical irritant into Valentine, Jr.'s hotel room. According to police, he came out soon after and was arrested.
Police found three guns in the room. One of those was reported stolen from Texas.
Valentine, Jr. was taken into police custody. He is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
He is being arraigned Friday.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information, photographs or video is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-348-2320.