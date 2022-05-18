MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Monticello man has been arrested and charged with selling a woman heroin that caused her death.
Mattoon Police report Jonte A. Powell, 27, was arrested May 4 on a Coles County warrant for Drug Induced Homicide.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Commercial Ave. April 30 for an unresponsive woman. She was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary findings from the autopsy showed she died from a drug overdose.
Police claim Powell sold heroin to the woman and the drugs caused her death.
Decatur PD assisted with the investigation and apprehension.
Powell is currently detained at the Coles County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000
