CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of battering young girls after they brought him a drink that didn’t have ice.
The News-Gazette reports 26-year-old Trevin Miller, who lives in Champaign, was arraigned on aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery charges Tuesday. Police say he began yelling at two female relatives who are 10 and 14 years old when one of them gave him the drink on Friday afternoon.
A police report says he started choking one of the girls, punched one of them in the eye and threw a water bottle at them. Officers say one of the sisters intervened to get Miller to let go of the other.
Miller could face anything from probation to between two and five years in prison if found guilty of aggravated battery, which is the most serious charge. He has convictions on his record for aggravated driving under the influence, domestic battery and illegal consumption of liquor by a minor, according to the newspaper.
Miller’s bond is set at $30,000.