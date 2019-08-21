DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man attempted to cash a fake check valued at over $1,700 at a Decatur business, police said.
Officers said Jason A. Shingleton, 47, brought the check into 22nd Street Discount Liquor after 3 p.m. on Aug. 6. According to sworn statements, text on the check claimed it was from “DMH Medical Equipment” with a Chase bank logo and the word “payroll” on the memo line. It had a payment amount of $1,760.45 on it, per police.
Shingleton had endorsed the check and presented an Illinois ID at the time he brought it in, officers said.
A call to DMH confirmed the check was fake, police said, as the store learned Shingleton is not a DMH employee or affiliated with the hospital. Statements said DMH banks with Hickory Point Bank, and its actual payroll checks have a standard DMH letterhead instead of one for DMH Medical Equipment.
Police said security cameras showed Shingleton attempting to cash the check.
The suspect is charged with forgery. His bail is set at $4,000 in Macon County.