DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man dug a key into a child’s face to discipline him, police say.
The 44-year-old man used the key on Feb. 1 against a 3-year-old child, according to sworn statements. Police say the key left behind a cut on the child’s right cheek and below the eye that was the size of a dime.
Statements say the suspect told officers the child was “acting unruly” and admitted to the crime.
The suspect faces a charge of aggravated battery to a child. His bond is set at $20,000 in Macon County.
NOTE: WAND-TV is not naming the suspect or child in this story due to the nature of the case.