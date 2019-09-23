CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of exposing himself on a Champaign-Urbana bus pleaded not guilty in court Monday.
Officers said they arrested Shawn L. Banks, 44, at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at his Champaign home. According to police, he exposed his genitals on Sept. 11, when the bus was near Pennsylvania and Lincoln avenues in Urbana.
Court records showed Banks entered his plea to a public indecency charge during in a Monday arraignment hearing. He requested a trial by jury.
He will be in court Tuesday for a bond status hearing. A pre-trial hearing for his case is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Champaign County.