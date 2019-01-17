CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with his pants down in Champaign is charged with public indecency.
Police say Ernesto Valencia-Godinez, 19, was seen “engaged in an act of self-gratification” with his pants down to his knees at about 4 a.m. Thursday in Champaign. He’s accused of pulling up his pants and running from the walkway between Coble Hall and the Illini Union Bookstore after the person spotted him.
He admitted to exposing himself when police caught up with him, a report from officers said. Police reported finding him with his pants still unbuckled and out of breath.
The News-Gazette says his Class A misdemeanor charges could mean as much as 364 days in the Champaign County Jail if he’s found guilty. His court date is scheduled for March 6.