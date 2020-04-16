URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was only days away from getting parole for past convictions was caught with drugs, police said.
Police received a report Tuesday night of a suspicious person looking in windows, Urbana Lt. Dave Smysor told The News-Gazette. Officers responded at 11 p.m. to the 400 block of West Park St. in Urbana, where they found an empty car that was still running nearby on Central Avenue.
Smysor said authorities observed a cannabis blunt in the car's ashtray and could smell fresh cannabis. He said they then watched as 26-year-old Christopher J. Wilson returned to the car and drove away. Police pulled him over in a parking lot located in the 400 block of East University Avenue.
When police told Wilson they smelled cannabis and asked him to leave the car so they could search it, Smysor said the suspect declined and told officers he was scared and wanted to talk to his wife. Wilson is accused of then driving away and going back to Park, then driving along Central Lake Park and stopping on Central near where he lives.
Police drew weapons after stopping Wilson the second time, Smysor said. Wilson was then arrested.
Police said a search revealed suspect Ecstasy, 18 packages of cannabis flower and gummies and a notebook that had names inside. The notes made police believe Wilson was selling, according to Smysor.
Wilson was also found to have a shoulder holster, but police did not find a gun on him or in the car. Officers noticed his passenger window was down - noting it was up the first time they spoke with him - then searched the Crystal Lake Park area and discovered a .40-caliber handgun. It was located near where Wilson drove through grass in the Park Street area.
Smysor said this weapon had the serial number scratched off.
Wilson faces seven felony charges. Those counts include Class X charges of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal, each of which could mean six to 30 years behind bars if he is found guilty.
The suspect has prior convictions of robbery (2013) and two for possession with intent to deliver cannabis (2016). The newspaper said Wilson was going to be discharged from parole for the latter convictions on Friday.
Wilson will return to court on June 23.