DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur standoff happened after police say a man fired a gun into another house.
Police took Demetric Deberry, 35, into custody on March 29. Officers say he fired a black semi-automatic handgun through his window and into the window of a neighbor’s house. That neighbor had filed a complaint about loud music against Deberry an hour before the gunshot happened.
After the shot was fired, sworn statements say the neighbors went out on the front porch and saw Deberry, who told them “that isn’t all you’re going to get” with the gun down at his side.
Police came to the 1600 block of E. Locust St. at about 9 a.m. Friday. A standoff between law enforcement and the suspect lasted until 1 p.m., when he surrendered peacefully. Officers say Deberry refused to answer the door when they came to the area.
Officers found a bullet fragment in the neighbor’s house and damage to the neighbor’s window.
Deberry faces charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession without a valid FOID card. His bond is set at $100,000.