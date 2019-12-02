DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man fired gunshots at a crowd of people near the Masonic Temple in Decatur, police said.
In sworn statements, officers said they watched on Nov. 30 as several people begin fighting in the parking lot of the building. Police said they then watched someone fire a gun at the parking lot from a red Ford.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Matthew L. Rice, 24, statements said.
According to police, several other people entered the Ford after Rice fired shots. Officers said they then approached and began a traffic stop, and after Rice ignored commands and drove through the Masonic Temple parking lot, the passengers left the car and ran on foot. Police arrested those two suspects.
Officers said they then positioned a squad car to stop Rice from leaving the lot and physically removed him from the car after he continued to ignore police commands.
Statements said Rice jeopardized the safety of people in the area of the Masonic Temple when firing gunshots. They said 10 .45 caliber shell casings from three different brands were located in the area and added an RP .45 auto live round found in the weapon matched five of those casings. The handgun was reported stolen in July out of Macon County, per law enforcement.
The suspect has a past conviction on his record for manufacture/delivery of cannabis from 2017. He pleaded guilty to that Macon County charge, according to records.
Rice is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing an officer. His bail is set at $150,000.