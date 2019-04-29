DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A kidnapping charge has been filed against a man accused of fleeing from police with an infant in the car.
On April 19, police say they found 33-year-old Tommy L. Call, a second man and that person’s 1-year-old child sitting in a stolen Jeep Cherokee while it was stopped at back of a West Wood Street address. According to sworn statements, officers were called to that scene after hearing a report of a person on a roof handing objects to a second person on the ground.
Police arrested the second man, who WAND-TV is not naming because doing so would name the child, at the scene. After the arrest, police say Call quickly drove away with the other man’s child still in the back seat, leading to multiple attempts by officers to stop the car in a high-speed chase.
The infant was found after statements say Call handed them off to a woman at a gas station, who had a family member come pick the child up.
On April 26, police say they found Call driving another stolen car, this time a Lexus RX-350, as he was speeding along U.S. Route 36. Call is accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop at that time.
Police later took Call into custody after midnight on April 28, when they say they found the Lexus parked at a Decatur Walmart store. Statements say police found 2.8 grams of meth in the suspect’s pocket when they arrested him.
Call faces a total of 10 charges, including but not limited to one charge of aggravated kidnapping, two for possession of a stolen vehicle, one for burglary and another for possession of meth. His bond is set at $85,000 in Macon County.