DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man forced his way into a woman's apartment with a gun and shot another man who was in the apartment, according to Decatur police.
At 1:57 a.m., Decatur police got a call from a woman who lives in the 900 Block of North Martin Luther King Junior Drive that a man was forcing his way into her apartment.
Police said the man had a gun and starting shooting. One of the shots hit another man who was in the apartment.
When officers arrived on scene they said the man who fired shots jump out of the second story window and start running. Officers quickly caught the suspect and took him into custody.
Police tell WAND News the woman was in the process of filing an order of protection against the man, but the paperwork hadn't been processed yet.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. As of 3:26 a.m., police couldn't release information on the extent of his injuries.
WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
