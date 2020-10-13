EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police seek information after the discovery of a man's body in an Effingham apartment.
Authorities said a welfare check done at 11:37 a.m. Monday at Lake Pointe Apartments in Effingham led to them finding 32-year-old Dylan Gordon deceased. Gordon was a resident at this apartment complex.
Deputy coroners from the Effingham County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, along with the Effingham Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit. The coroner's office took Gordon to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital.
An autopsy on Gordon began at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The coroner's office told WAND-TV to call back later in the afternoon for information about those results.
Effingham City Police Investigations and the Effingham County Coroner's Office are investigating Gordon's death.
Authorities want information from anyone who was around Gordon from Friday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 12. A person with knowledge should call the Effingham County Coroner's Office at (217)342-4651 or Effingham police at (217)347-0774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.