SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Drugs, a loaded gun and other items were found when authorities conducted a traffic stop in Springfield, police said.
Springfield police reported stopping 40-year-old Jasen Manuele at about 4:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of N. 16th St. Officers said they searched the vehicle and found 1.6 ounces of meth and just under half an ounces of cannabis, along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Manuele was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, meth delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia and armed violence. Authorities took the suspect to the Sangamon County Jail, where he awaits formal charges from the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
Crime Stoppers has announced it will pay a reward of $500 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a handgun and $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires rifle ammunition. Should the firearm be linked to another crime, a reward of up to $2,500 or $5,000 could be received if it is related to a homicide.
