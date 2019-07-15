DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars after police said they found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a car in the 1800 block of E. Main St. at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. During the stop, they said 26-year-old Zachary P. Curtis admitted to having a gun, cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Police said Curtis had a plastic bag in his pocket containing 10 small bags with a half-gram of cocaine in each. They also found a second bag with 2.1 grams of cocaine and a third bag with 51 ecstasy pills, according to sworn statements, along with a .25 caliber pistol. Curtis is accused of having the gun without a valid FOID card.
Statements said Curtis admitted to selling and using drugs.
The suspect is charged with armed violence and possession of a weapon by a felon. His was released from Macon County custody Monday after posting his $5,000 bond.