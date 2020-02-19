DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of pushing a woman’s head underwater, punching her and threatening her with a gun in Decatur.
Police said Nickie L. Joyner, 36, became angry with the woman Tuesday morning because he thought she stole his marijuana. They said he then punched her on the right side of her face and near her right eye.
He’s accused of then approaching the woman while she was in the bathroom, pushing her into a bathtub, punching her in the back of the head and then pushing her head underwater for about 10 to 15 seconds.
Sworn statements said he then pointed a gun at her in the kitchen and said “if I go to jail because of you”, then left without firing the weapon.
Joyner has two past Macon County convictions for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.
His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.