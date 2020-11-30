OWANECO, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he smoked K-2 and then stabbed his mother's domestic companion.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a stabbing that had occurred along the roadside near the intersection of Church St. and Illinois Route 29 in Owaneco, Illinois.
Police said Brenda Whisler, 65, of Jacksonville had been stabbed in the back of the neck.
The suspect is Shane Mosley, 41, of Waverly, Illinois.
Police said Shane Mosley's mother, Velma Mosley, was driving from Pana headed to Jacksonville. Shane was riding in the front passenger seat.
Velma said Shane had smoked K-2 (synthetic marijuana) in the vehicle as they were leaving Pana and became very upset and agitated with her. She pulled off the road near the intersection of Church St. and Illinois Route 29.
Brenda Whisler, who police said is Velma Mosley’s domestic companion, was following Velma's vehicle to Jacksonville and pulled behind Velma when she had stopped in Owaneco.
They said Shane got out the vehicle and broke out the driver’s side window of the vehicle Velma was driving. Velma and Brenda got out of their vehicles.
That is when police said Shane stabbed Brenda in the back of the neck as she was walking away from him.
Witnesses who were driving by said Shane then walked across Illinois Route 29 waving a knife.
The witnesses said they saw him walking toward the Owaneco Elevator.
The witnesses while in their vehicle followed Shane as he walked around the elevator a couple of times.
When Shane stopped walking, the male witness got out of his vehicle and detained him until deputies arrived and took him into custody.
Brenda Whisler was taken by ambulance to Taylorville Memorial Hospital and then transported by helicopter to Springfield Memorial Hospital with life threating injuries.
Shane Mosley was taken to the Christian County Jail and charged with Aggravated Battery with the victim being 60 years of age or older, a class 2 felony.
Mosley could face two to ten years in the Department of Corrections if convicted on those charges. Bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.