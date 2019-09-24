DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in a Decatur home Monday evening.
WAND spoke to the woman who lived in the home, and she said her friend, who was visiting and watching television on the 2nd floor, was hit by the bullet about 9:30 p.m.
The woman said she took the man to the hospital, where the bullet was removed. The man was still there as of Tuesday evening, and is expected to be okay upon discharge.
Decatur police said witnesses saw a man running down the 400 block of E. Condit St. Monday night, firing a gun over his shoulder. Officers said they have no idea who the shooter's intended target was.
The woman told WAND she believes the shooting was accidental, and she, her friend, and her home were not being intentionally targeted.
If anyone has any information, call Decatur police.