DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in his own home.
Decatur police said witnesses saw a man running down the 400 block of E. Condit St. Monday night, firing a gun over his shoulder.
Officers said they have no idea who the shooter's intended target was, but one bullet went through the wall of the victim's upstairs apartment bedroom and struck him in the knee as he sat in his recliner.
The call came into police just after 9:30 p.m.
Police were originally called to the scene for shots fired and learned later the 48-year-old shooting victim had shown up at the hospital.
If anyone has any information, call Decatur police.