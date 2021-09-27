DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after police said he pulled a gun on a man and stole his car.
This happened Sunday, Decatur police said, after the victim had allowed his friend, 39-year-old Robert D. May, to borrow his blue 2007 Nissan Armada for the previous two months. According to a sworn affidavit, the victim told May he needed the vehicle back, and after finding it in late June, he brought it back to his driveway.
May is accused of coming to the victim's residence on the same June date and yelling at him, then pulling out a black revolver. He's accused of saying "I should pop your a**" and swinging the gun, striking the victim in the head. The victim was not injured.
The victim believed May was angry because he took the vehicle back, officers said in the affidavit.
May is accused of then getting into the driver's seat of the Nissan and taking the vehicle. Police later found the Nissan at a different Decatur address.
Records did not show a FOID card for May, authorities said. He faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card and violation of parole.
May had been sentenced in 2019 for aggravated driving under the influence, according to Macon County court records, and served prison time for that crime.
Police arrested May on Sept. 24. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.
