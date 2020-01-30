PERRYVILLE, Md. (WAND) - Police say a white man in blackface robbed a Maryland bank on Tuesday.
According to police in Perryville Maryland the suspect robbed a PNC bank. That’s about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore.
"We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the below pictured subject," Perryville police wrote on Facebook.
The suspect is described as a “white male, with paint on his face,” who seemed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. Authorities did not specify how much money he may have been able to steal from the bank.