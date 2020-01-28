TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville parolee is now charged with attempted murder after he intentionally ran someone over, police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Adams and Clay St. Monday night around 7:30 for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
Police said as they arrived, a vehicle sped off. It was found a few minutes later with extensive damage. No one was inside.
The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and then stabilized.
Police said they learned the pedestrian was struck intentionally.
Police learned the identity of the driver and passengers.
The driver, 20-year-old Preston Newingham, eventually turned himself in to TPD.
Newingham was already on parole. He was charged with Attempted Murder, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, reckless driving and other charges pending.