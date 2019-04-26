SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is charged with kicking a Chihuahua to death. Police said he killed the dog, because it went to the bathroom in the house.
Jeffery Seals III is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
He was arrested Thursday evening in the 1500 block of E. Keys.
When police arrived they found a small Chihuahua named Chico on the ground, not moving.
Police said Seals told them another dog had attacked Chico, but there was no sign of bite marks or other trauma.
Officers said a security camera on the house captured part of the incident, showing Seals beat the dog.
WAND News spoke with Seals wife. She told us she is heartbroken and that Chico was not their dog. They were watching him for a friend and family member.