DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police said a burglary suspect kicked in the door of a home and stole items from a safe.
The theft happened on Nov. 21, according to sworn statements, when residents of a Ravina Park Road home in Decatur said they left for work with all doors and windows locked. When they returned, they found the front door had been kicked in and a safe normally located in an upstairs bedroom was missing. The door was lying inside of the doorway and a partial footprint could be see in the middle of the door.
Police said the safe contained about $800 in coins, jewelry, social security cards, ID cards and three credit/debit cards.
On the same day, authorities were called to Von Maur at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, where officers said someone had tried to use the burglary victim’s Mastercard. Police said Diontre M. Boyd, 24, could be seen on video completing multiple transactions in the store with the card.
Officers said a search of Boyd’s pockets revealed all three credit/debit cards the victim had reported stolen. In addition, statements said police noticed Boyd’s black tennis shoes had a circular pattern on the bottom that matched the impression on the kicked-in door.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott told WAND-TV Boyd was not arrested in November at Von Maur because authorities needed to investigate further. Officers took him into custody Thursday.
Boyd is charged with two counts of residential burglary, along with unlawful possession of ID cards and forgery, among other charges. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.