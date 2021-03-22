DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was being shot out knocked himself unconscious while running away, police said.
Decatur police said the 29-year-old man told officers he knocked his head on the door as he tried to run into his home and escape the gunfire.
Police said he temporarily lost consciousness, but refused medical attention.
The shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. Saturday near West Marietta St. and North Hill Ave.
Police said officers had already been called out to the area two separate times after callers reported hearing multiple gun shots.
A man who flagged police down said he had just been dropped off outside his home when he saw a vehicle pull up and someone inside the car yelled profanity at him.
Police said the man ran towards his front door when the suspect opened fire. Two shell casings were found near the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur police department’s Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
