DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say led officers on a car chase and crashed.
Police say they first tried to stop a driver at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday near Powers Lane and West Decatur Street. They say a man in a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Impala had a suspended driver's license and sped off from the scene when police turned on emergency lights.
Minutes later, police say they heard a report of an Impala crashing into a median and street sign at the intersection of West Macon Street and South Crea Street. Witnesses told officers the person got out of the car and ran eastbound. Police could not find the suspect but did confirm the car was the same involved in the earlier chase.
Police say they then found a person matching the suspect outside of a South Monroe Street apartment complex. Officers report the person ran from them and was arrested in a West Main Street alley. The person was not the same as the one who crashed the car, but police took them to jail for resisting and obstructing police.
Officers have not released any names, but a search for the person who crashed the Impala is ongoing. Police say he’s a black man with a stocky build and had on a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone who knows where the suspect is should call police at (217)424-1311.