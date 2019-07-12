DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man lit himself on fire in the middle of a Decatur street, police said.
Sgt. Steve Carroll told WAND News a man called into the police department around 6 p.m. Thursday threatening to set himself on fire.
The Decatur Fire Department and police department responded to the 1600 block of N. Maple Ave.
When they arrived, they said they found the man had poured an accelerant over his body and set himself on fire in the middle of the street.
The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.