URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who was already on probation for a violent assault is now facing up to 30 years in prison after police said they busted him with cocaine.
43-year-old Thomas Ross is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony because of the amount he allegedly had, and two other felonies involving possession of a controlled substance, the News Gazette reports.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force got a search warrant for Ross' home after getting complaints from neighbors about activity in and outside it.
Ross was stopped at his work for driving without a license. Police said they found $641 cash and about a gram of cocaine in the brim of his hat.
At his Champaign home, police found 20 grams of suspected cocaine.
If he is convicted of the most serious of the charges, Ross faces six to 30 years in prison.
The News Gazette reports Ross is currently on probation after pleading guilty to hitting a friend with a bat in June 2017 during an argument over work done on his car.
Ross has convictions dating back to 1993 for domestic battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under revocation, possession of controlled substance, violation of bail bond, phone harassment and theft.
His bond is set at $30,000. He is due back in court on April 9.