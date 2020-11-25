MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A murder plot ended with a Mattoon man's Wednesday arrest, police said.
Authorities said 28-year-old Cody D. Cordes solicited another person to be part of the murder and robbery of at least two people at a Champaign address where heroin sales happen. They said Cordes planned to kill a heroin dealer with the intent of gaining drugs, cash and more firearms.
Cordes obtained a shotgun to used in the planned murders Wednesday evening, a police press release said, and was arrested at that time. Authorities took Cordes to the Coles County Jail.
Champaign authorities learned of the drug house location, as well as the identity of an intendent victim.
Police have not released the name of the person Crodes is accused of conspiring with.
